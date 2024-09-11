Daily Dividend Report: DHR,BMY,JCI,O,LINE

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of its common stock, payable on October 25, 2024 to holders of record on September 27, 2024.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty cents per share on common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2024.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on Oct. 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 25, 2024. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced it has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2635 per share from $0.2630 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of October 1, 2024. This is the 127th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.162 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.156 per share. "The dividend remains core to Realty Income's mission," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is the 108th consecutive quarter that we have declared a dividend increase since our 1994 NYSE listing and today's declaration represents the 651st consecutive monthly dividend throughout our 55-year operating history."

Lineage, the world's largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a prorated quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is prorated for the period commencing on July 26, 2024, the date the Company's initial public offering was consummated, and ending on September 30, 2024, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.11 per share. The dividend will be paid on October 21, 2024, to shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DHR,BMY,JCI,O,LINE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.