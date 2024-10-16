The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.82 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 22, 2024.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per common share, payable on December 19, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2024.

Matador Resources today announced that its Board of Directors revised and amended the Company's dividend policy. Pursuant to the new policy, the Company intends to pay cash dividends on its common stock of $0.25 per share per quarter, or $1.00 per share per year, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is a 25% increase from its prior policy of $0.20 per share per quarter. The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock to begin this quarter payable on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share payable on November 15, 2024, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2024. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 316 consecutive quarters since 1946.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CMI,QCOM,MTDR,LNT,SHW

