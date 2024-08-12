Daily Dividend Report: BMI,WLK,GOLD,BRKR,AEE

The Board of Directors of Badger Meter today authorized a 26% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.34 per share from $0.27 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $1.36 per share.

The Board of Directors of Westlake today declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.525 per share for the second quarter of 2024. This dividend will be payable on September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 20, 2024. This is the 80th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

Barrick Gold today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022. The Q2 2024 dividend will be paid on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024. In addition to the dividend, Barrick repurchased 2.95 million shares during the second quarter under the $1 billion share buyback program that was announced in February 2024.

Bruker today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 2, 2024.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 67 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 11, 2024.

