Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.32 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, August 15 to shareholders of record Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty cents per share, payable on September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on August 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of July 31, 2024.

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

The board of directors of HCI Group, a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid September 20, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 16, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AOS,PCAR,EFC,MLAB,HCI

