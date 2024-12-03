News & Insights

Stocks
DAHSF

Dah Sing Financial Forms Nomination and Remuneration Committee

December 03, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Dah Sing Financial Holdings (HK:0440) has released an update.

Dah Sing Financial Holdings has established a Nomination and Remuneration Committee to oversee the remuneration and nomination processes for its Board and senior management. This initiative aims to ensure competent leadership and align the company’s practices with its strategic goals while maintaining accountability and independence from management. The committee will also advise on succession planning and assist in reforming the company’s corporate culture.

