D3 Energy’s RBD12 Well Shows Promising Gas Potential

D3 Energy Limited has completed production testing at its RBD12 well in South Africa, revealing a promising increase in gas flow rates despite initial setbacks due to wellbore damage. The test results show a gas composition of 4.8% helium and 84.3% methane, with potential for higher yields as remediation strategies are explored. This development offers valuable insights for future drilling improvements, with optimism for RBD12 to become a key gas producer.

