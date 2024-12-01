News & Insights

Stocks

D3 Energy’s RBD12 Well Shows Promising Gas Potential

December 01, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

D3 Energy Limited has completed production testing at its RBD12 well in South Africa, revealing a promising increase in gas flow rates despite initial setbacks due to wellbore damage. The test results show a gas composition of 4.8% helium and 84.3% methane, with potential for higher yields as remediation strategies are explored. This development offers valuable insights for future drilling improvements, with optimism for RBD12 to become a key gas producer.

For further insights into AU:D3E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.