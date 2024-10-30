News & Insights

Stocks

D3 Energy Reports Success in South African Helium Exploration

October 30, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited has reported successful production testing at its ER315 site in South Africa, with world-class helium concentrations recorded at multiple wells. The company’s efforts have resulted in substantial increases in flow rates, supported by the deployment of specialized metering equipment. With the renewal of ER315’s permit extending until 2026, D3 Energy plans to apply for a Production Right over the southern portion of the site.

For further insights into AU:D3E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.