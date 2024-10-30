D3 Energy Reports Success in South African Helium Exploration

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited has reported successful production testing at its ER315 site in South Africa, with world-class helium concentrations recorded at multiple wells. The company’s efforts have resulted in substantial increases in flow rates, supported by the deployment of specialized metering equipment. With the renewal of ER315’s permit extending until 2026, D3 Energy plans to apply for a Production Right over the southern portion of the site.

