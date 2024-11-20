D3 Energy Eyes Growth in Helium and Gas Markets

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited, after its first AGM since listing on the ASX, highlights a busy 2024 with successful helium and natural gas exploration in South Africa, including a $10 million IPO and drilling operations yielding world-class helium. The company sees strong future potential in addressing South Africa’s energy needs and meeting growing global helium demand, despite current undervaluation in the market. D3 Energy aims to enhance investor interest and share price, leveraging its significant resource base.

