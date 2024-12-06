D-Wave Quantum Showcases Annealing Quantum Computing Leadership

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from D-Wave Quantum ( (QBTS) ).

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s CEO, Dr. Alan Baratz, highlighted the transformative role of annealing quantum computing on Fox Business, emphasizing its unique capabilities in solving optimization problems that are crucial for modern businesses. This technology, already in use by major companies like Mastercard and Siemens, positions D-Wave as a leader in commercially viable quantum computing, offering practical solutions across diverse industries.

