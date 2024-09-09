News & Insights

Cytokinetics: Phase 1 Study Of CK-4021586 Meets Primary And Secondary Objectives

September 09, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics (CYTK) presented data from the Phase 1 study of CK-4021586, or CK-586. The study met its primary and secondary objectives to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple oral doses of CK-586. The company said the data support the advancement of CK-586 to a Phase 2 trial in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is expected to begin in fourth quarter, 2024.

"The results from this Phase 1 study replicate pre-clinical findings that show CK-586 directly reduces cardiac contractility at the level of the sarcomere. Importantly, CK-586 was observed to have a shallow and predictable PK/PD relationship and half-life that enables a once-daily fixed dosing regimen in patients with HFpEF," said Stuart Kupfer, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer.

