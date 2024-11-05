News & Insights

Cytek Biosciences reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus (2c)

November 05, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $51.5M, consensus $50.7M.”We delivered solid year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024 despite persistent industry headwinds, demonstrating how we are leading with the strength of our portfolio, loyal customer base and reputation in serving growing markets that need better technology for cell analysis,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences (CTKB). “As we look ahead, we remain focused on strong execution of our growth pillars and building on the positive momentum we are seeing with the demand for our products. With the combination of our industry-leading end-to-end technology portfolio, global diversification and clear long-term growth drivers, we believe we are fundamentally well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.”

