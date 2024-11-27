Cyprium Metals Gains Strong Support at AGM

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.
Cyprium Metals Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting in Perth, demonstrating solid shareholder support. The company, known for its significant copper operations at the Nifty Copper Mine, is focused on redevelopment efforts backed by substantial resources and existing operational approvals. This development highlights Cyprium’s commitment to advancing its copper projects in Western Australia.
