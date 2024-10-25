Cynata Therapeutics Advances in Clinical Trials and Research

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has made notable progress in its clinical trials, with Phase 2 trials for acute graft-versus-host disease and Phase 1 trials for diabetic foot ulcers and kidney transplantation. The company’s innovative Cymerus™ MSCs have shown promise in reversing pulmonary fibrosis, and a Phase 3 trial in osteoarthritis has completed recruitment. With a cash balance of A$4.29 million, Cynata is poised for further advancements, supported by an expected R&D tax rebate.

