News & Insights

Stocks

Cynata Therapeutics Advances in Clinical Trials and Research

October 25, 2024 — 12:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has made notable progress in its clinical trials, with Phase 2 trials for acute graft-versus-host disease and Phase 1 trials for diabetic foot ulcers and kidney transplantation. The company’s innovative Cymerus™ MSCs have shown promise in reversing pulmonary fibrosis, and a Phase 3 trial in osteoarthritis has completed recruitment. With a cash balance of A$4.29 million, Cynata is poised for further advancements, supported by an expected R&D tax rebate.

For further insights into AU:CYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.