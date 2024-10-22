Cygnus Metals to List Nearly 95M Securities

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.

Cygnus Metals Limited is set to quote 94,864,785 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant move in the company’s financial strategies. This announcement could present new opportunities for investors looking to engage with the metals sector. Stay tuned as Cygnus Metals navigates through the dynamic financial market landscape.

