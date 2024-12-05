Cyclone Metals Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd announces changes in the indirect interests of director Antony Sage, highlighting the expiry of 5 million Unlisted Class A Incentive Options. This adjustment in securities holdings reflects the ongoing management of director interests in the company, underscoring the dynamic nature of corporate governance in the financial markets.

