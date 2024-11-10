Cyclone Metals Ltd Sees Shift in Shareholding Structure

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has experienced significant changes in its shareholding structure, with the substantial holder group’s voting power increasing from 6.95% to 9.02%. This change follows multiple share issuances by Cyclone that diluted existing interests, alongside strategic debt conversions and share acquisitions by the group.

