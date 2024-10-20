Cycliq Group Ltd Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Cycliq Group Ltd has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review key financial documents and vote on several resolutions, including the re-election of director Chris Mews and the election of Andrew Chapman. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s leadership and influence future governance decisions. The resolutions, particularly regarding director elections, could impact the company’s strategic direction and governance.

