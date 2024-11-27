News & Insights

Cycliq Group Announces Late Share Lodgement

November 27, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Cycliq Group Ltd, a leader in cycling safety technology, announced the late lodgement of an Appendix 2A related to the issuance of 15 million shares, attributing the delay to an oversight. The company has implemented measures to prevent future delays in regulatory filings. Cycliq continues to innovate with its integrated camera and light systems, enhancing cyclist safety worldwide.

