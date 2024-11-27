Cycliq Group Announces Late Share Lodgement

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cycliq Group Ltd, a leader in cycling safety technology, announced the late lodgement of an Appendix 2A related to the issuance of 15 million shares, attributing the delay to an oversight. The company has implemented measures to prevent future delays in regulatory filings. Cycliq continues to innovate with its integrated camera and light systems, enhancing cyclist safety worldwide.

For further insights into AU:CYQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.