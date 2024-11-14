News & Insights

Stocks
CYBR

CyberArk price target raised to $358 from $328 at RBC Capital

November 14, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the firm’s price target on CyberArk (CYBR) to $358 from $328 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s Q3 was highlighted by subscription and total revenue growth and the close of Venafi, the analyst tells investors in a research note. There were also a number of positives, and RBC looks forward to the unfolding cross-sell opportunity with Venafi, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CYBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.