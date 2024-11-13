News & Insights

CyberArk CFO Josh Siegel To Step Down, Erica Smith To Succeed

November 13, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), a security software company, announced on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Josh Siegel will step down on January 1 to transition into an advisory role.

Subsequently, the company appointed Deputy CFO Erica Smith as chief financial officer.

Smith joined CyberArk in 2015 and had served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, prior to becoming the Deputy CFO.

