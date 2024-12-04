Cybeats Strengthens Advisory Board with Key Appointments

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.
Cybeats Technologies Corp. has bolstered its advisory board with the addition of cybersecurity experts Kurt Callewaert and Bob Haack. Their extensive experience will help Cybeats enhance its software supply chain security and navigate complex regulatory landscapes. These appointments underscore Cybeats’ commitment to innovation and leadership in the cybersecurity sector.
