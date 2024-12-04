News & Insights

Stocks

Cybeats Strengthens Advisory Board with Key Appointments

December 04, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cybeats Technologies Corp. has bolstered its advisory board with the addition of cybersecurity experts Kurt Callewaert and Bob Haack. Their extensive experience will help Cybeats enhance its software supply chain security and navigate complex regulatory landscapes. These appointments underscore Cybeats’ commitment to innovation and leadership in the cybersecurity sector.

For further insights into TSE:CYBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.