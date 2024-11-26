News & Insights

CY4Gate SpA Share Buyback and Statute Amendments

November 26, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.

CY4Gate SpA has received shareholder approval to buy back up to 2% of its own shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and support liquidity. Additionally, changes to its corporate statute were approved to align with recent legal provisions, reflecting the company’s adaptive strategy in a dynamic market environment.

