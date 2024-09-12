CVX, APA, COP Stocks Hit 52-Week Low as Oil Market Slides

The Oil/Energy market has been roiled by concerns over a slowdown in global economic activity, particularly the decline in fuel demand in China. The space has seen a brutal sell-off, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR — a key indicator of the largest U.S. energy companies — dropping 5.7% over the past month. Alongside the decline in crude oil prices, shares of major energy companies have plunged, with the likes of Chevron CVX, APA Corporation APA, and ConocoPhillips COP, among others, hitting new 52-week lows.

One-Month Stock Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Giving some respite to the battered fuel, the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts a recovery in oil prices despite the prevailing market challenges. The EIA forecasts that Brent crude prices will rise above $80 per barrel by the end of the month, up from the recent low of under $70 per barrel. This forecast is driven by a widening supply deficit, with global oil demand expected to average a record 103.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, some 200,000 bpd higher than the previous estimates. Meanwhile, global production is anticipated to lag at 102.2 million bpd due to delayed output increases by OPEC and its allies.

Factors Behind EIA's Projections

EIA's projections reflect a complex demand and supply dynamic. The agency expects that oil consumption will continue to outpace production due to OPEC+'s decision to delay production increases until December. This supply shortfall is anticipated to reduce global oil inventories, creating an upward pressure on prices. However, the forecast is not without risks. Persistent economic concerns, including slowing growth in China and reduced fuel demand, have weighed heavily on market sentiment, limiting upward price momentum.

A Comparative Study of EIA, OPEC, IEA

In contrast, OPEC has a slightly different view, cutting its growth forecast for global oil demand for the second consecutive month. OPEC now expects demand to grow by 2.03 million bpd in 2024, down from its previous estimate of 2.11 million bpd but above EIA's one million bpd estimate. The forecast for 2025 was also reduced to 1.74 million bpd, down from 1.78 million bpd. Despite expectations of healthy demand from sectors like air travel and non-OECD countries, concerns about sluggish growth in China and increasing competition from alternative energy sources weighed on the projections. The disparity between EIA and OPEC forecasts highlights the uncertainty surrounding future oil demand, with OPEC suggesting a slower recovery in key markets.



Comparing EIA's outlook with the International Energy Agency (IEA), the latter forecasts global consumption to grow by just under 1% in the coming years, aligning more closely with EIA's conservative view. Both EIA and IEA emphasize the impact of OPEC+ production cuts in maintaining market tightness. EIA’s forecast, however, is more optimistic about a near-term price recovery, driven by expected inventory drawdowns and strategic supply management by OPEC+.

Implications of Oil’s Bearish Run for Energy Stocks

Should oil prices fail to recover as anticipated, energy stocks like Chevron, APA and ConocoPhillips could face further downside. Lower oil prices would directly impact their revenue streams, potentially forcing reductions in capital expenditures and triggering a reevaluation of production targets. This environment poses a significant challenge for these Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) companies, as sustained low prices could erode profit margins and investor confidence. The commodity is currently trading at around $70 a barrel and recently fell to its lowest since December 2021.



The Way Forward for Oil Stocks

Despite the current market turbulence, there remains a cautiously optimistic outlook for oil prices. The possibility of stronger economic growth in non-OECD nations, combined with strategic supply adjustments by OPEC+, could support a gradual recovery in prices. Investors should keep an eye on evolving market dynamics, as potential policy interventions and changes in global demand patterns may provide some relief. While the path forward is fraught with challenges, the underlying fundamentals suggest that the oil market may stabilize in the medium term, offering hope for a rebound in energy stocks.

