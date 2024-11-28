News & Insights

CVW CleanTech Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

CVW CleanTech Inc (TSE:CVW) has released an update.

CVW CleanTech Inc. reported strong advancements in its financial and operational activities for Q3 2024, highlighted by a $14 million royalty financing transaction with Northstar Clean Technologies and a promising partnership with the University of Alberta to develop rare earth elements. Despite a net loss, the company remains optimistic about generating future shareholder value as Northstar’s Calgary facility nears operational status and new partnerships, including with the Fort McKay Métis Nation, bolster its innovative projects.

