CVS Health appoints Sreekanth Chaguturu as president, health care delivery

November 19, 2024 — 10:35 am EST

CVS Health (CVS) announced that Dr. Sreekanth Chaguturu will be President, Health Care Delivery, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President and CMO of CVS Health. Dr. Chaguturu replaces Mike Pykosz, who has decided to leave the company. Dr. Sree Chaguturu is executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health where he leads the CVS Health medical affairs organization. He is focused on advancing the highest possible clinical quality standards, increasing access to care, improving patient outcomes and reducing overall health care costs across the CVS Health enterprise. Dr. Chaguturu previously served as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark, where he provided clinical oversight of the pharmacy benefits manager.

