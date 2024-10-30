News & Insights

CVS Group Sees BlackRock Reduce Stake Below 5%

October 30, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

CVS Group plc (GB:CVSG) has released an update.

CVS Group plc has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its voting rights in the company to below 5%, indicating a shift in their investment strategy. The notification reflects a decrease from a previous position of 5.54%, showcasing potential changes in BlackRock’s portfolio management. This update may interest investors monitoring institutional movements in the stock market.

