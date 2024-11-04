News & Insights

CVRx price target raised to $20 from $15 at Craig-Hallum

November 04, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on CVRx (CVRX) to $20 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites positive news for CVRx as Barostim stays in APC 1580 for 2025; reimbursement stays at $45. The firm is adjusting its numbers to account for Barostim reimbursement staying at $45K in 2025, which brings estimates higher. Its estimates do not come up fully with the magnitude of the ASP change, as Craig-Hallum is slightly moderating its volume growth expectations for 2025 to account for management commentary.

Read More on CVRX:

