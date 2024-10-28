News & Insights

CVR Energy announces quarterly cash distribution of $1.19 per unit

October 28, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

“CVR Partners achieved solid operating results for the third quarter of 2024 driven by safe, reliable operations and a combined ammonia production rate of 97 percent,” Lamp said. “CVR Partners was pleased to declare a third quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.19 per common unit.”

