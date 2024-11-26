News & Insights

Stocks

CVB Financial Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

November 26, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cvb Financial ( (CVBF) ) has provided an announcement.

CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank have appointed Sheryl P. Laygo as their new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective November 20, 2024. With over 20 years in corporate accounting and internal audit, and a CPA license since 2009, Laygo brings extensive expertise to the role, succeeding Francene LaPoint. She holds a degree in Accountancy from De La Salle University and previously held a senior role at Pacific Premier Bank.

See more insights into CVBF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.