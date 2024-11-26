CVB Financial Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank have appointed Sheryl P. Laygo as their new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective November 20, 2024. With over 20 years in corporate accounting and internal audit, and a CPA license since 2009, Laygo brings extensive expertise to the role, succeeding Francene LaPoint. She holds a degree in Accountancy from De La Salle University and previously held a senior role at Pacific Premier Bank.

