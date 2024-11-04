Cushman & Wakefield reports Q3 adjusted EPS 23c, consensus 21c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.344B, consensus $2.39B. “This quarter marked an important turning point. We reported the highest quarter of global Leasing revenue growth and the first quarter of Americas Capital markets revenue growth since the second quarter of 2022. We also continued to generate strong free cash flow which facilitated the recent full repayment of our term loan due in 2025 well ahead of schedule,” said Michelle MacKay, Chief Executive Officer of Cushman & Wakefield. “The strategic work we have completed over the past year has created meaningful growth opportunities for our business and we are energized to deliver on these priorities in the years ahead.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CWK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.