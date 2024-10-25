CurveBeam AI to Hold Virtual AGM in November

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held virtually on November 26, 2024. Shareholders will review the company’s financial and remuneration reports and vote on critical matters, including the re-election of Ms. Kate Robb as a Director and the approval of additional capacity to issue equity securities. Investors can access the related documents and reports on the company’s investor website or ASX platform.

