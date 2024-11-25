CurveBeam AI Highlights Investment Risks at AGM

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd. presented its latest financial insights at the AGM on November 26, 2024, emphasizing the speculative nature of investing in the company due to known and unknown risks. Investors are advised to conduct independent evaluations and consult professional advisors before considering any investments. The company highlighted that past performance is not indicative of future outcomes, urging caution regarding forward-looking statements.

