Curtiss-Wright general counsel Paul Ferdenzi retires, George McDonald succeeds

Curtiss-Wright (CW) announced that Paul Ferdenzi, VP, general counsel and corporate secretary, plans to retire after a 25-year career with the company. Ferdenzi will continue to serve as a VP of the company to assist the executive team with the transition until his retirement at the end of this year. As part of its formal succession plan, the board of directors announced that, effective immediately, George McDonald has been promoted to VP, general counsel and corporate secretary, and has been named an officer of the company.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.