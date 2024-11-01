Curis price target lowered to $20 from $26 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Curis (CRIS) to $20 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites dilution from this week’s registered direct offering for the target cut. Additional data from the TakeAim lymphoma study is expected in December and in Q1 of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

