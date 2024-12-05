Cummins extends collaboration with Ansys for carbon neutrality with simulation

Cummins (CMI) and Ansys (ANSS) have entered into a definitive agreement to extend their long-standing engagement. In the next phase of the partnership, Ansys and Cummins will collaborate to enhance the base capabilities of the Ansys suite, develop new tools and simulation workflows, and further implement artificial intelligence into the product development process.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ANSS:
- Synopsys expects acquisition of Ansys to close in 1H25
- IonQ (IONQ) Stock Lacks Needed Catalysts
- Ansys price target raised to $365 from $350 at Baird
- Ansys Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Ansys reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $2.58, consensus $1.72
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.