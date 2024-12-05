News & Insights

Cummins extends collaboration with Ansys for carbon neutrality with simulation

December 05, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Cummins (CMI) and Ansys (ANSS) have entered into a definitive agreement to extend their long-standing engagement. In the next phase of the partnership, Ansys and Cummins will collaborate to enhance the base capabilities of the Ansys suite, develop new tools and simulation workflows, and further implement artificial intelligence into the product development process.

