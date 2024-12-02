News & Insights

Cullen/Frost price target raised to $148 from $144 at BofA

December 02, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Cullen/Frost (CFR) to $148 from $144 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm raised its price objectives by 8% on average for a selection of small-to-mid-cap banks to reflect an improving outlook driven by Trump policy priorities combined with a U.S. soft landing, which it calls “bullish for bank stocks.”

