CuFe Ltd Advances Exploration and Resource Update

November 08, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Ltd has provided an update on its exploration activities, highlighting recent developments across multiple projects. The company reports significant progress in their North Dam and Tambourah Tenements, noting the discovery of lithium, rare earths, and high-grade gold samples. Additionally, CuFe is advancing its exploration efforts at West Arunta and updating resource estimates at Tennant Creek, aiming to enhance its asset portfolio and drive shareholder value.

