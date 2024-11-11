News & Insights

Cube Labs Advances with Prostate Health Supplement

November 11, 2024 — 02:47 pm EST

Cube Labs S.P.A. (IT:CUBE) has released an update.

Cube Labs’ subsidiary, Adamas Biotech, has secured official registration from Italy’s Ministry of Health for Theakine® Prost, a green tea-based supplement aimed at improving prostate health. The company plans to partner with firms in the urology sector for its distribution, rather than marketing it directly. This development signifies a strategic advancement in Cube Labs’ commercial endeavors within the healthcare sector.

