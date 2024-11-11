Cube Labs Advances with Prostate Health Supplement

Cube Labs S.P.A. (IT:CUBE) has released an update.

Cube Labs’ subsidiary, Adamas Biotech, has secured official registration from Italy’s Ministry of Health for Theakine® Prost, a green tea-based supplement aimed at improving prostate health. The company plans to partner with firms in the urology sector for its distribution, rather than marketing it directly. This development signifies a strategic advancement in Cube Labs’ commercial endeavors within the healthcare sector.

For further insights into IT:CUBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.