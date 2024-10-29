CTS Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EPS 63c vs 54c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $132M, vs $134.55M last year. “We delivered improved earnings and generated stronger cash flow in the third quarter. Margins expanded as we made progress on operational improvements,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation (CTS). “Near term market conditions remain challenging. We continue to advance our diversification strategy through the expansion of our customer base and end markets. We remain committed to a disciplined capital structure to drive organic growth, strategic acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.