News & Insights

Stocks
CTS

CTS Corporation reports Q3 adjusted EPS 63c vs 54c last year

October 29, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $132M, vs $134.55M last year. “We delivered improved earnings and generated stronger cash flow in the third quarter. Margins expanded as we made progress on operational improvements,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation (CTS). “Near term market conditions remain challenging. We continue to advance our diversification strategy through the expansion of our customer base and end markets. We remain committed to a disciplined capital structure to drive organic growth, strategic acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.