CTO Realty Growth price target raised to $23 from $22 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners raised the firm’s price target on CTO Realty Growth (CTO) to $23 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 core FFO per share of 50c, better than the firm’s 45c estimate and 44c consensus. The firm’s updated 2024 and 2025 core FFO per share estimates are $1.86 and $1.95, up from $1.84 and $1.90 previously.
