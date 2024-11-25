CSW Industrials initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid initiated coverage of CSW Industrials (CSWI) with an Equal Weight rating and $425 price target The firm views CSW Industrials as a high quality, diversified manufacturer with attractive end markets plus a track of tuck-in M&A. But at 45-times price to earnings, Wells believes the market is “giving credit where it’s due.” The firm forecasts $927M in FY26 top-line across three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions and Engineered Building Solutions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CSWI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.