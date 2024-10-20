News & Insights

CStone Pharmaceuticals Unveils Patent for Innovative Cancer Therapy

October 20, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced the publication of a patent for its innovative antibody-drug conjugate, CS5006, which targets integrin β4, a protein linked to various aggressive cancers. The company is advancing this promising cancer therapy towards clinical development, with an Investigational New Drug application expected in 2025. This development underscores CStone’s commitment to pioneering cancer treatments and highlights its robust pipeline of next-generation therapies.

