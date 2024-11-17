News & Insights

Stocks
CHJTF

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Reports Decline in Nine-Month Earnings

November 17, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

November 17, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (CHJTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CSPC Pharmaceutical Group presented to its investors.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a Hong Kong-incorporated company, specializes in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products, functional foods, and bulk products, with a notable focus on finished drugs.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company experienced a decline in total revenue and profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company’s total revenue dropped by 4.9% to approximately RMB 22.69 billion, primarily due to reductions in finished drugs and functional food sales. The reported profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 15.9%, while the basic earnings per share fell to 32.03 RMB cents. Despite the challenges, certain therapeutic areas such as digestion and metabolism saw significant growth.

Looking forward, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group continues to advance its research and development initiatives with increased R&D expenditures and numerous drug candidates entering critical trial stages. Management remains committed to leveraging these developments to drive future growth and innovation within the pharmaceutical sector.

