CSL Limited Resolutions Passed Amid Shareholder Dissent

CSL Limited’s Annual General Meeting in Melbourne saw all resolutions carried, although the adoption of the Remuneration Report faced significant opposition with a ‘first strike.’ Investors approved key director appointments and an increase in the non-executive director fee cap, reflecting strong support for the company’s governance strategies.

