CSG Urges Vista Outdoor Stockholders To Vote In Favor Of CSG Transaction - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Czechoslovak Group reaffirmed its commitment to successfully completing the transaction with Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) to acquire The Kinetic Group for $2.15 billion and invest $150 million in Revelyst. CSG urged all Vista Outdoor stockholders to vote in favor of the CSG transaction. CSG will not agree to any further adjournment of the Vista special meeting.

Czechoslovak Group said it has been in active dialogue with Vista Outdoor and the private equity firm partnered with MNC Capital, regarding a potential sale of Revelyst, separate and apart from MNC.

"While we will continue to engage with the Private Equity Firm, there remain notable challenges that need to be overcome," said Michal Strnad, CEO and the owner of CSG.

