Crystal International Announces Key Leadership Changes

December 03, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Crystal International Group Limited (HK:2232) has released an update.

Crystal International Group Limited has announced a key leadership update, appointing Andrew Lo as Vice Chairman while retaining his role as CEO. Additionally, Agnes Mak will join the Remuneration Committee and step down from the Nomination Committee effective January 1, 2025. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen the company’s governance and drive future growth.

