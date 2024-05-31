Cryptoblox Expands Blockchain Ecosystem and Mining Tech

Cryptoblox Technologies (TSE:BLOX) has released an update.

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. is expanding its Diversified Blockchain Ecosystem with a focus on Mining Products & Technology, Digital Asset Mining & Infrastructure, and Structured Blockchain Products & Services. The company recently acquired a license to develop renewable energy-powered mining infrastructure and is working towards a prototype expected by Q3. Additionally, Cryptoblox is strategically investing in mining and data centre assets, aiming to reduce energy costs for its mining operations.

