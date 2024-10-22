Crown International Delays Rights Issue Timeline

Crown International Corporation Limited (HK:0727) has released an update.

Crown International Corporation Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of prospectus documents related to its proposed one-for-two rights issue. Originally scheduled for late October, the new expected date for document dispatch is set for November 7, 2024. This adjustment affects the timeline for share dealings and payments, which are now rescheduled for later in November and early December.

For further insights into HK:0727 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.