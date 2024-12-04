Crown Electrokinetics issued $8M Fiber-to-the-Home purchase orders

Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN) announced that its Fiber Optics division has been issued multiple Fiber-to-the-Home purchase orders with an approximate value of $8M by a leading regional fiber-optic internet provider, further broadening its footprint in Oregon.

