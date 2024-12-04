Crown Electrokinetics issued $8M Fiber-to-the-Home purchase orders

Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN) announced that its Fiber Optics division has been issued multiple Fiber-to-the-Home purchase orders with an approximate value of $8M by a leading regional fiber-optic internet provider, further broadening its footprint in Oregon.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.