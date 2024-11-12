News & Insights

Stocks

Crown Capital Reports Increased Loss Amid Mixed Segment Performance

November 12, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crown Cap (TSE:CRWN) has released an update.

Crown Capital Partners posted a net loss of $2.7 million in Q3 2024, compared to a $1.8 million loss in the same period last year, despite improvements in certain segments like Distribution Services and Network Services. The company saw an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $0.8 million, partly due to operational efficiencies and increased capacity utilization. However, challenges remain in other areas, such as Distributed Power and Real Estate, contributing to a significant reduction in total equity.

For further insights into TSE:CRWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.