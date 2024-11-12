Crown Capital Reports Increased Loss Amid Mixed Segment Performance

Crown Cap (TSE:CRWN) has released an update.

Crown Capital Partners posted a net loss of $2.7 million in Q3 2024, compared to a $1.8 million loss in the same period last year, despite improvements in certain segments like Distribution Services and Network Services. The company saw an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $0.8 million, partly due to operational efficiencies and increased capacity utilization. However, challenges remain in other areas, such as Distributed Power and Real Estate, contributing to a significant reduction in total equity.

